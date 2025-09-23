Previous
Checking me checking it and it's family out by randystreat
Checking me checking it and it's family out

On my drive the other day. I liked the eagerness of the dog defending its turf.

Heading out of town tomorrow. Don't know what my opportunities for photos and for posting will be but am going to strive to post. May not be commenting much.
Kathy

I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
Shirley ace
Love it a nice looking boy (dog ) !
September 23rd, 2025  
Dixie Goode ace
I like this too. Nice capture
September 23rd, 2025  
Renee Salamon ace
Cute
September 23rd, 2025  
