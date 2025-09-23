Sign up
Photo 4172
Checking me checking it and it's family out
On my drive the other day. I liked the eagerness of the dog defending its turf.
Heading out of town tomorrow. Don't know what my opportunities for photos and for posting will be but am going to strive to post. May not be commenting much.
23rd September 2025
23rd Sep 25
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
Photo Details
Tags
dog
,
shed
,
boy
Shirley
ace
Love it a nice looking boy (dog ) !
September 23rd, 2025
Dixie Goode
ace
I like this too. Nice capture
September 23rd, 2025
Renee Salamon
ace
Cute
September 23rd, 2025
