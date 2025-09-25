Previous
Elsie and the Chicago style pizza by randystreat
Photo 4174

Elsie and the Chicago style pizza

Chicago style pizza is different than pizzas I usually eat. Thick and oozing with cheese. One slice is plenty.
25th September 2025 25th Sep 25

Kathy

Beverley ace
Lovely capture of a smiling Elsie.. pizza looks yummy 😋
September 27th, 2025  
