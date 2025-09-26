Previous
Corn field in Illinois by randystreat
Photo 4175

Corn field in Illinois

These field were HUGE and all around us as we drove west of Chicago. Some already cut down and some still standing.
26th September 2025 26th Sep 25

Kathy

@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US.
Beverley ace
Amazing to see… sooo huge
September 27th, 2025  
