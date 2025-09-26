Sign up
Previous
Photo 4175
Corn field in Illinois
These field were HUGE and all around us as we drove west of Chicago. Some already cut down and some still standing.
26th September 2025
26th Sep 25
Kathy
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
DSC-RX100M7
Taken
26th September 2025 1:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
corn
,
field
Beverley
ace
Amazing to see… sooo huge
September 27th, 2025
