The reunion photo by randystreat
The reunion photo

Photographer was trying to gather folks so he could get a class photo. It was like trying to herd cats. They were chatting and some weren’t listening.
27th September 2025 27th Sep 25

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Great turnout for a reunion, and a lot to catch up on
September 28th, 2025  
Renee Salamon ace
I can sympathise with the photographer - people don’t always cooperate
September 28th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
So much to catch up on no doubt. Great candid capture.
September 28th, 2025  
haskar ace
The life of a photographer is hard.
September 28th, 2025  
Shirley ace
A cool candid all the same
September 28th, 2025  
