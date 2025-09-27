Sign up
Previous
Photo 4176
The reunion photo
Photographer was trying to gather folks so he could get a class photo. It was like trying to herd cats. They were chatting and some weren’t listening.
27th September 2025
27th Sep 25
Kathy
Tags
reunion
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Great turnout for a reunion, and a lot to catch up on
September 28th, 2025
Renee Salamon
ace
I can sympathise with the photographer - people don’t always cooperate
September 28th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
So much to catch up on no doubt. Great candid capture.
September 28th, 2025
haskar
ace
The life of a photographer is hard.
September 28th, 2025
Shirley
ace
A cool candid all the same
September 28th, 2025
