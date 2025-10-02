Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4177
Thankful for...
Hospitable people. My friend's friend's in Indiana put us up on the way to the reunion and on the way back. The woman is a wonderful cook so we had good food, comfortable beds and excellent company. Now for a thank you note.
2nd October 2025
2nd Oct 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
5076
photos
105
followers
84
following
1144% complete
View this month »
4170
4171
4172
4173
4174
4175
4176
4177
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
SM-S901U
Taken
2nd October 2025 6:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
card
,
thankful
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close