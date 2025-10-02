Previous
Thankful for... by randystreat
Photo 4177

Thankful for...

Hospitable people. My friend's friend's in Indiana put us up on the way to the reunion and on the way back. The woman is a wonderful cook so we had good food, comfortable beds and excellent company. Now for a thank you note.
2nd October 2025 2nd Oct 25

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
1144% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact