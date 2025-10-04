Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4179
Book Club Books
I have a free afternoon. I can read the book for October, or finish listening to November's selection (96% done) and knit at the same time.
What should I do. Difficult decision.
4th October 2025
4th Oct 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
5078
photos
105
followers
84
following
1144% complete
View this month »
4172
4173
4174
4175
4176
4177
4178
4179
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
DSC-RX100M7
Taken
4th October 2025 11:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
books
Beverley
ace
I wonder what you chose… I love reading
October 4th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close