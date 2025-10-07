Sign up
Previous
Photo 4182
Still vibrant
There are still summer flowers blooming. I thought this one was a good mix of bloom and seeds.
7th October 2025
7th Oct 25
1
1
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
5081
photos
104
followers
84
following
1145% complete
4175
4176
4177
4178
4179
4180
4181
4182
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
SM-S901U
Taken
6th October 2025 10:11am
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
zinnia
Shirley
ace
Great detail fav
October 8th, 2025
