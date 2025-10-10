Previous
Shape up by randystreat
Photo 4185

Shape up

I was fascinated by the table with the gourds and this one caught my camera's attention.
10th October 2025 10th Oct 25

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
1146% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Great shapes and patterns.
October 10th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
I can see why this caught your eye.
October 10th, 2025  
Call me Joe ace
Pretty patterns ⭐️👌
October 10th, 2025  
Anne ace
I love the gourds at this time of year. You have caught this so well
October 10th, 2025  
katy ace
Such an unusual looking one! I love the close-up detail in your photo Kathy FAV
October 10th, 2025  
Shirley ace
So different
October 10th, 2025  
JackieR ace
Beautiful framing
October 10th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact