my friend, the cat lady

Get Pushed #688

My partner this week suggested forced perspective. I thought "no sweat. I've done this before." And here it is Saturday and I'm still without a clue. I went over to my friend's house to get a photo for the Pigword for the month - Ailurophile (meaning lover of cats) and she came up with this idea. I hope it's visible to everyone - the tail coming around her left hip. She's a good sport and a good friend. Here she is with her cat Robbie (one of 3 maybe 4). The others aren't quite as friendly or willing to sit still for my foolishness.