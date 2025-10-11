Previous
my friend, the cat lady by randystreat
my friend, the cat lady

Get Pushed #688
My partner this week suggested forced perspective. I thought "no sweat. I've done this before." And here it is Saturday and I'm still without a clue. I went over to my friend's house to get a photo for the Pigword for the month - Ailurophile (meaning lover of cats) and she came up with this idea. I hope it's visible to everyone - the tail coming around her left hip. She's a good sport and a good friend. Here she is with her cat Robbie (one of 3 maybe 4). The others aren't quite as friendly or willing to sit still for my foolishness.
Kathy

ace
Kathy ace
@aecasey I hope this is satisfactory. Giving most of the credit to my friend.
October 12th, 2025  
