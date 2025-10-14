Previous
Birthday Card for Jermaine
Birthday Card for Jermaine

It's my trainer's birthday this coming Sunday. Thought I'd try my hand at a card for him. Unfortunately the car on the card looks more like a 280Z than a Corvette. Impressionistic style is what I like to call it.
14th October 2025

Kathy

