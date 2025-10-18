Sign up
Photo 4190
Knitting in my lap
Get Pushed Challenge #689
My partner challenged me photograph look down. Harder to select how to depict that than expected.
18th October 2025
18th Oct 25
1
0
Tags
self-portrait
,
get-pushed-689
Kathy
ace
@annied
Here's my response to your challenge. Thank you again.
October 18th, 2025
