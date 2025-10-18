Previous
Knitting in my lap by randystreat
Knitting in my lap

Get Pushed Challenge #689
My partner challenged me photograph look down. Harder to select how to depict that than expected.
18th October 2025 18th Oct 25

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US.
Kathy ace
@annied Here's my response to your challenge. Thank you again.
October 18th, 2025  
