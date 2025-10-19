Previous
Dogwood by randystreat
Photo 4191

Dogwood

A touch of beauty on a busy day.
19th October 2025 19th Oct 25

Kathy

I live in North Carolina in the US.
Petespost
What sort of tree is that, lovely
October 19th, 2025  
katy ace
At first, I thought it was blooming, but I think that’s the color of the leaves is it not? It’s beautiful Kathy.
October 19th, 2025  
Suzanne ace
Good morning Kathy! What about for your Get Pushed challenge what about something on the theme of ´preparing for winter’ interpreted in whatever way you choose??
October 19th, 2025  
