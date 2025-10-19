Sign up
Photo 4191
Dogwood
A touch of beauty on a busy day.
19th October 2025
19th Oct 25
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
5090
photos
103
followers
83
following
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
SM-S901U
Taken
19th October 2025 12:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
autumn
,
dogwood
Petespost
What sort of tree is that, lovely
October 19th, 2025
katy
ace
At first, I thought it was blooming, but I think that’s the color of the leaves is it not? It’s beautiful Kathy.
October 19th, 2025
Suzanne
ace
Good morning Kathy! What about for your Get Pushed challenge what about something on the theme of ´preparing for winter’ interpreted in whatever way you choose??
October 19th, 2025
