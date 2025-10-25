Previous
A porch that's ready for the season by randystreat
A porch that's ready for the season

52 Week Challenge Week 40 - Front Porch
This house has been photographed and posted earlier in the year. I like how they seem to be ready for anything fall - spiders and ghost for Halloween and some pumpkins and pretty mums on the stoop.
Kathy

