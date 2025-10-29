Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4201
Wet and colorful woods
Little time for photography today but I took this as I waited to go into my next appointment. I liked the blur caused by the raindrops on the windshield.
29th October 2025
29th Oct 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
5100
photos
103
followers
83
following
1150% complete
View this month »
4194
4195
4196
4197
4198
4199
4200
4201
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
365 daily shots
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
trees
,
rain
,
autumn
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close