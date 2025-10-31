The rain has stopped and we can play ball

52 Week Challenge Week 36 Jumping in the Air

I am behind, so catching up as I can and not in order. After posting yesterday's photo I happened to look two yards over and see these guys playing catch. I took a chance and asked if they would mind "posing" for this photo, explaining what it was about. They laughed and said sure. The dad (center) said they were waiting for the rain to stop so they could get out and play a little catch. (We had rain beginning on Monday through yesterday morning.) So Yeah! I managed to get this photo never expecting to do so.