Rosemary reflection or refraction by randystreat
Photo 4205

Rosemary reflection or refraction

3rd November 2025 3rd Nov 25

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
amyK ace
Nice crisp shot and I like the bits of color showing
November 4th, 2025  
summerfield ace
why not both? well done, Kathy. aces!
November 4th, 2025  
katy ace
excellent way to show both! I like the simple subject
November 4th, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful sharp details in the jar. I love your choice of subject.
November 4th, 2025  
Mary Siegle ace
I’d say reflection and refraction. Very nice!
November 4th, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Reflection of a refraction? Good one!
November 4th, 2025  
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Very nice reflection
November 4th, 2025  
