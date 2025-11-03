Sign up
Previous
Photo 4205
Rosemary reflection or refraction
3rd November 2025
3rd Nov 25
7
1
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
5104
photos
103
followers
83
following
1152% complete
View this month »
4198
4199
4200
4201
4202
4203
4204
4205
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
7
Fav's
1
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
SM-S901U
Taken
3rd November 2025 4:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Popular
page
Flashback
View
Tags
rosemary
,
owo-8
amyK
ace
Nice crisp shot and I like the bits of color showing
November 4th, 2025
summerfield
ace
why not both? well done, Kathy. aces!
November 4th, 2025
katy
ace
excellent way to show both! I like the simple subject
November 4th, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful sharp details in the jar. I love your choice of subject.
November 4th, 2025
Mary Siegle
ace
I’d say reflection and refraction. Very nice!
November 4th, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Reflection of a refraction? Good one!
November 4th, 2025
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
Very nice reflection
November 4th, 2025
