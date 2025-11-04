Previous
Fly Me to the Moon by randystreat
Fly Me to the Moon

The one week challenge for today was Musical or Song Title. I'll bet the intent was a for the song to be from a musical, but... I'm channeling my inner Frank Sinatra this evening.
Kathy

ace
@randystreat
Call me Joe ace
Good timing👌⭐️
November 5th, 2025  
