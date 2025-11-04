Sign up
Previous
Photo 4206
Fly Me to the Moon
The one week challenge for today was Musical or Song Title. I'll bet the intent was a for the song to be from a musical, but... I'm channeling my inner Frank Sinatra this evening.
4th November 2025
4th Nov 25
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
Photo Details
Tags
moon
,
song
,
owo-8
Call me Joe
ace
Good timing👌⭐️
November 5th, 2025
