Wind by randystreat
Photo 4212

Wind

Get Pushed #692 movement
This is late. I have little excuse except to say sometimes I don't manage my time well.
10th November 2025 10th Nov 25

Kathy

Kathy ace
@la_photographic Here's my late photo in response to your challenge. The wind had really picked up today so a good day to shoot the windmill. Thank you for this challenge.
November 10th, 2025  
JackieR ace
Lovely long exposure to get the movement
November 11th, 2025  
