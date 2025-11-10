Sign up
Previous
Photo 4212
Wind
Get Pushed #692 movement
This is late. I have little excuse except to say sometimes I don't manage my time well.
10th November 2025
10th Nov 25
2
0
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
5111
photos
103
followers
83
following
4205
4206
4207
4208
4209
4210
4211
4212
Tags
movement
,
gpkac
,
get-pushed-692
Kathy
ace
@la_photographic
Here's my late photo in response to your challenge. The wind had really picked up today so a good day to shoot the windmill. Thank you for this challenge.
November 10th, 2025
JackieR
ace
Lovely long exposure to get the movement
November 11th, 2025
