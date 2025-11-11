Sign up
Photo 4213
Rockin' around the Christmas trees
Another photo from the Grove Park Inn Saturday. There are a lot of sitting areas around the conference rooms. Looking through these windows one would see a view similar to the one behind my friends on the terrace.
11th November 2025
11th Nov 25
2
0
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
5113
photos
103
followers
83
following
1154% complete
View this month »
4207
4208
4209
4210
4211
4212
4213
4214
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
DSC-RX100M7
Taken
8th November 2025 1:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmastrees
,
rockingchairs
katy
ace
Looks like a wonderful place to sit. you need to check and see if there’s a song title competition right now. This would make a great entry
November 12th, 2025
JackieR
ace
Very festive
November 12th, 2025
