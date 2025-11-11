Previous
Rockin' around the Christmas trees by randystreat
Rockin' around the Christmas trees

Another photo from the Grove Park Inn Saturday. There are a lot of sitting areas around the conference rooms. Looking through these windows one would see a view similar to the one behind my friends on the terrace.
11th November 2025 11th Nov 25

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
katy ace
Looks like a wonderful place to sit. you need to check and see if there’s a song title competition right now. This would make a great entry
November 12th, 2025  
JackieR ace
Very festive
November 12th, 2025  
