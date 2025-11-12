Sign up
Photo 4214
Shadow fun
I puzzled over the "gangplank" for awhile.
12th November 2025
12th Nov 25
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
Photo Details
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
SM-S901U
Taken
12th November 2025 10:55am
Tags
shadows
katy
ace
FAV an excellent illustration of lines and light and shadow Kathy
November 12th, 2025
JackieR
ace
Great perspective
November 12th, 2025
