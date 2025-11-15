Previous
by randystreat
52 Week Challenge Week 43 Hundreds and Thousands
Peddlin' as fast as I can to catch up. This is a completely fabricated image done in Photoshop. Playing as much as anything which was a good break from housework this morning.
Kathy

Susan Wakely
A good reason not to do housework.
November 15th, 2025  
