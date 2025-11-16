Sign up
Previous
Photo 4218
Get your motor runnin', head out on the highway
52 Week Challenge Week 44 Freedom
From the Oxford English Dictionary
I.4.a.
Old English–
The state of being able to act without hindrance or restraint; liberty of action. Frequently with to and infinitive.
Thank you Mars Bonfire (author) and Steppenwolf (
https://youtu.be/egMWlD3fLJ8?si=lIgAbqrpct3cyvfM)
16th November 2025
16th Nov 25
1
0
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
5117
photos
103
followers
83
following
1155% complete
Tags
freedom
,
52wc-2025-w44
JackieR
ace
Brilliant selective colour and response to the prompt
November 16th, 2025
