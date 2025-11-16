Previous
Get your motor runnin', head out on the highway by randystreat
Photo 4218

Get your motor runnin', head out on the highway

52 Week Challenge Week 44 Freedom

From the Oxford English Dictionary
I.4.a.
Old English–
The state of being able to act without hindrance or restraint; liberty of action. Frequently with to and infinitive.

Thank you Mars Bonfire (author) and Steppenwolf ( https://youtu.be/egMWlD3fLJ8?si=lIgAbqrpct3cyvfM)
16th November 2025 16th Nov 25

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
1155% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Brilliant selective colour and response to the prompt
November 16th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact