Quitting time by randystreat
Photo 4220

Quitting time

The pink sky was probably the result of fires to the north of here. Lots of traffic.
18th November 2025 18th Nov 25

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
ace
It doesn’t seem the season for fires. Hope you are safe. Beautiful sunset.
November 19th, 2025  
