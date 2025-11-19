Sign up
Previous
Photo 4221
red nandina berries
19th November 2025
19th Nov 25
1
0
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
5120
photos
103
followers
83
following
1156% complete
View this month »
4214
4215
4216
4217
4218
4219
4220
4221
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
DSC-RX100M7
Taken
15th November 2025 3:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nandina
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful capture of the glowing berries.
November 20th, 2025
