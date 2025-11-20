Previous
Check, check, check by randystreat
Photo 4222

Check, check, check

I'm in the middle of the mania and anxiety which precedes a vacation. I handle that by making lists - what I'm taking, what I need to do before I leave, etc.
20th November 2025 20th Nov 25

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
1156% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact