Photo 4233
A day in Amsterdam
A lovely day spent in Amsterdam with 365'ers/Pig friends. Our hotel was beautiful at night and well appointed. The Reiksmuseum had so much to see, including a look at the ice skating in the park from the leaded glass window.
16th December 2025
16th Dec 25
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
4233
art
hotel
activity
reiksmuseum
KWind
ace
How fun!! I love Amsterdam!
December 17th, 2025
katy
ace
This is terrific to see some of your experiences while you were there it all sounds so fascinating
December 17th, 2025
GaryW
Looks like an amazing trip!
December 17th, 2025
Babs
ace
An interesting collage of your trip
December 17th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
I wonder if you got to the Van Gogh museum close by?
December 17th, 2025
