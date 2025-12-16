Previous
A day in Amsterdam

A lovely day spent in Amsterdam with 365'ers/Pig friends. Our hotel was beautiful at night and well appointed. The Reiksmuseum had so much to see, including a look at the ice skating in the park from the leaded glass window.
16th December 2025 16th Dec 25

Kathy

KWind ace
How fun!! I love Amsterdam!
December 17th, 2025  
katy ace
This is terrific to see some of your experiences while you were there it all sounds so fascinating
December 17th, 2025  
GaryW
Looks like an amazing trip!
December 17th, 2025  
Babs ace
An interesting collage of your trip
December 17th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
I wonder if you got to the Van Gogh museum close by?
December 17th, 2025  
