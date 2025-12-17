Previous
Zaanse Schans by randystreat
Zaanse Schans

What all little children growing up in the 50's and 60's in the US expect to see when they visit the Netherlands - Holland and windmills. This "living" museum did not fail. Not only was there a working windmill, that ground pigment for paints, there was a cheese making demonstration and also someone making wooden shoes. The demonstrators were very knowledgable about their subject and entertaining too. The ducks were wandering around, ever hopeful for a handout or a piece of dropped food.

One of the books that many of us in the US read when young was Hans Brinker, or the Silver Skates. Imagine my surprise to find that the author, Mary Mapes Dodge, had never even been to the Netherlands until after her book was published.
Kathy

ace
@randystreat
JackieR ace
A fabulous collage
December 17th, 2025  
katy ace
Definitely iconic shots. I grew up with that book as part of my childhood and would definitely expect to see these sights
December 17th, 2025  
