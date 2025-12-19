Dusseldorf and Cologne

Day #2, we docked at Dusseldorf then rode to Cologne to see the Cathedral and the Christmas Market. Apparently this is the first market open and the largest as well. It was Saturday and everyone, his brother and first and second cousins were there. Not usually prone to claustrophobia, I couldn't wait until my circuit of the market was finished so I could get out of the crowd. On the church square, there were protesters, something I had only seen in a movie. So I took a photo and then one of the protesters engaged me in conversation, which ended up with her telling me what a horrible person I was for eating meal. (Sorry if there are any vegetarians reading this. I won't apologize but accept your choice.)