Rüdesheim by randystreat
Photo 4237

Rüdesheim

A gondola ride over the vineyards with a view of the town from up high, and a few views of the Christmas markets in town.
20th December 2025 20th Dec 25

Kathy

@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
JackieR
And inflated Father Christmas!!!
December 20th, 2025  
Susan Wakely
A great collage.
December 20th, 2025  
Beverley
Terrific collage… such a wonderful trip…
December 20th, 2025  
Renee Salamon
Great collage
December 20th, 2025  
