Previous
Photo 4237
Rüdesheim
A gondola ride over the vineyards with a view of the town from up high, and a few views of the Christmas markets in town.
20th December 2025
20th Dec 25
4
0
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
5136
photos
102
followers
81
following
1160% complete
4230
4231
4232
4233
4234
4235
4236
4237
Views
8
Comments
4
Album
365 daily shots
Privacy
Public
Tags
gondola
,
christmasmarket
,
rüdesheim
JackieR
ace
And inflated Father Christmas!!!
December 20th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
A great collage.
December 20th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Terrific collage… such a wonderful trip…
December 20th, 2025
Renee Salamon
ace
Great collage
December 20th, 2025
