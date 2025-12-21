Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4238
Heidelberg
Castle ruins. Views from the ramparts. And a Christmas market that looked like what I had expected all of them to look like - twinkling lights, bright colors, good smells and lots to buy in the twilight of the day. A wonderful afternoon.
21st December 2025
21st Dec 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
5138
photos
102
followers
81
following
1161% complete
View this month »
4231
4232
4233
4234
4235
4236
4237
4238
Latest from all albums
4232
4233
4234
4235
254
4236
4237
4238
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365 daily shots
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
castle
,
heidelberg
,
christmasmarket
katy
ace
So many wonderful sights! I especially like the overview of the city and the marketplace photos
December 22nd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close