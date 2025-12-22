Sign up
Photo 4239
Strasbourg
So much to see in the Strasbourg Cathedral alone. A few of the decorations around the town including a statue of Gutenberg because it was in Strasbourg, between 1430 and 1440, that Gutenberg made his first attempts at printing with movable type.
22nd December 2025
22nd Dec 25
0
0
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
Tags
cathedral
,
strasbourg
