Basel

A brief walking tour of Basel. Upper left is theThree Ages Fountain by Alexander Zschokke. Most photos were taken at the Basel Minster, once a Roman Catholic cathedral and today a Reformed Protestant church. I liked the pattern on the roof. The walls around the back overlook the Rhine River. The Star of David was etched into the wall. The drum and skeletal head is a sculpture called the Drummer of Death, seeming to remind views of the inevitability of death. The front of this church as a clock and a sundial. A Christmas market stands at the feet of this church.