Basel by randystreat
Photo 4240

Basel

A brief walking tour of Basel. Upper left is theThree Ages Fountain by Alexander Zschokke. Most photos were taken at the Basel Minster, once a Roman Catholic cathedral and today a Reformed Protestant church. I liked the pattern on the roof. The walls around the back overlook the Rhine River. The Star of David was etched into the wall. The drum and skeletal head is a sculpture called the Drummer of Death, seeming to remind views of the inevitability of death. The front of this church as a clock and a sundial. A Christmas market stands at the feet of this church.
23rd December 2025 23rd Dec 25

Kathy

Beverley ace
Fantastic collage…brilliant photos of Basel.
This travelling adventure is really cool… so wonderful
December 24th, 2025  
