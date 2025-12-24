Previous
Lucerne and beyond by randystreat
Photo 4241

Lucerne and beyond

A brief walking tour around Lucerne. The inside of the Jesuit Church was highly decorated and beautiful inside. The old wooden Chapel Bridge is the oldest in Europe. The next morning, we took a boat tour across Lake Lucerne. At the other side of the lake, we took a cog wheel train up to the top of Mt. Rigi, where we had a hot lunch and watched the skiers. Although technically it wasn't snowing, the wind was strong and temperatures cold! The train was made in the same way as the one up Mt. Washington in Vermont.
24th December 2025 24th Dec 25

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
1161% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
All lovely.
December 24th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Oh I love Lucerne! Super pictures.
December 24th, 2025  
JackieR ace
Fabulous landscapes
December 24th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact