Lucerne and beyond

A brief walking tour around Lucerne. The inside of the Jesuit Church was highly decorated and beautiful inside. The old wooden Chapel Bridge is the oldest in Europe. The next morning, we took a boat tour across Lake Lucerne. At the other side of the lake, we took a cog wheel train up to the top of Mt. Rigi, where we had a hot lunch and watched the skiers. Although technically it wasn't snowing, the wind was strong and temperatures cold! The train was made in the same way as the one up Mt. Washington in Vermont.