Candy Stripes by randystreat
Candy Stripes

Trying out a subject for a local photo group theme - reflections. This was so much better in my mind! But it's today's effort, so here it is anyway.
27th December 2025 27th Dec 25

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US.
haskar ace
They remind me of my favorite childhood candy. The reflections are very easy to spot and shoot. But creating a nice reflection yourself is difficult. I think it's a very interesting experiment.
December 27th, 2025  
