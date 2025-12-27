Sign up
Previous
Photo 4243
Candy Stripes
Trying out a subject for a local photo group theme - reflections. This was so much better in my mind! But it's today's effort, so here it is anyway.
27th December 2025
27th Dec 25
1
0
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
5143
photos
102
followers
81
following
1162% complete
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
27th December 2025 2:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
white
,
red
,
reflections
,
stripes
,
peppermints
haskar
ace
They remind me of my favorite childhood candy. The reflections are very easy to spot and shoot. But creating a nice reflection yourself is difficult. I think it's a very interesting experiment.
December 27th, 2025
