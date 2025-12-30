Previous
Signal up ahead by randystreat
Photo 4246

Signal up ahead

For some reason the railroad signal in the distance caught my attention this morning. Delivering meals on wheels this morning and this parking spot at one of the client's residence where I seem to find a number of interesting sights.
30th December 2025 30th Dec 25

Kathy

JackieR ace
I didn't know you delivered MoWs! Could tag with eotb as call out for more entries
December 30th, 2025  
