Previous
Drop Out and Be Free by randystreat
Photo 4247

Drop Out and Be Free

Graffiti observed at the river. I am opposed to graffiti, but I admit, the colors in this caught my eye.
31st December 2025 31st Dec 25

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
1163% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
A great capture with a contrast between the modern graffiti’s and the organic weeds
December 31st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact