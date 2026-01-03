Previous
Saturday morning blues by randystreat
Saturday morning blues

Gray day, early rising, coffee break, mourning the unexpected loss of another nephew.
Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US.
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Sorry to hear of your loss Kathy. Sending hugs and energy your way xx
January 3rd, 2026  
KWind ace
Nice close up! So sorry about your nephew!
January 3rd, 2026  
JackieR ace
Oh Kathy I'm so sad for you and his family
January 3rd, 2026  
