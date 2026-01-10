Sign up
Previous
Photo 4255
Raindrops light up the tree branches
We are getting some much needed rain. I looked out the window and liked how the light was "lighting up" the raindrops hanging on the branches.
Lack of creative urge has disrupting photography and participation on this site. It'll come back.
10th January 2026
10th Jan 26
0
2
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
5155
photos
102
followers
81
following
Photo Details
Views
6
Fav's
2
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T2i
Taken
10th January 2026 9:34am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
branches
,
sparkle
,
raindrops
