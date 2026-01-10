Previous
Raindrops light up the tree branches by randystreat
Photo 4255

Raindrops light up the tree branches

We are getting some much needed rain. I looked out the window and liked how the light was "lighting up" the raindrops hanging on the branches.

Lack of creative urge has disrupting photography and participation on this site. It'll come back.
10th January 2026 10th Jan 26

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
