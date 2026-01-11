Visitors to the hacienda

A nightcrawler (a large earthworm used as fishing bait around where I live) and a slug (a snail without or only with a tiny shell). Yesterday during the rain, the front porch area was filled with earthworms of various sizes that had crawled there from the lawn, but this was the only slug I saw. I'm actually just a bit squeamish when it comes to these creatures, so this is probably the first time I've ever photographed any. The white line on the upper side of them is a result of a shaded porch lit by the gray sky.