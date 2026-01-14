Previous
Cock of the walk by randystreat
Photo 4259

Cock of the walk

This guys was strutting his stuff as I was out this morning. Glad I could stop safely and take some photos.
14th January 2026 14th Jan 26

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
1166% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
He has a real sense of pride… very handsome….
January 14th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact