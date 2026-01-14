Sign up
Photo 4259
Cock of the walk
This guys was strutting his stuff as I was out this morning. Glad I could stop safely and take some photos.
14th January 2026
14th Jan 26
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
365 daily shots
SM-S901U
14th January 2026 10:36am
rooster
Beverley
ace
He has a real sense of pride… very handsome….
January 14th, 2026
