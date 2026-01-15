Sign up
Previous
Photo 4260
It's been awhile...
Buildings left from the farm colony at the regional psychiatric hospital. The light was great.
15th January 2026
15th Jan 26
3
1
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
Tags
sunlight
,
buildings
Barb
ace
The light was perfect! Great photo!
January 16th, 2026
katy
ace
Gorgeous golden hour light!
January 16th, 2026
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful light and interesting building
January 16th, 2026
