It's been awhile... by randystreat
Photo 4260

It's been awhile...

Buildings left from the farm colony at the regional psychiatric hospital. The light was great.
15th January 2026 15th Jan 26

Kathy

ace
Barb ace
The light was perfect! Great photo!
January 16th, 2026  
katy ace
Gorgeous golden hour light!
January 16th, 2026  
Corinne C ace
Beautiful light and interesting building
January 16th, 2026  
