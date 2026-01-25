Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4268
Round 2 Storm Fern
Peppering down again. Calling for frozen rain, but I think this is sleet. That could be better for me, since it hasn't yet iced up my heat pump. (That's the fan whirling in the background.)
25th January 2026
25th Jan 26
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
5168
photos
102
followers
81
following
1169% complete
View this month »
4261
4262
4263
4264
4265
4266
4267
4268
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
DSC-RX100M7
Taken
25th January 2026 4:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sleet
,
heatpumpfan
Susan Wakely
ace
Let’s hope that Fern is well behaved.
January 25th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close