Round 2 Storm Fern by randystreat
Round 2 Storm Fern

Peppering down again. Calling for frozen rain, but I think this is sleet. That could be better for me, since it hasn't yet iced up my heat pump. (That's the fan whirling in the background.)
25th January 2026 25th Jan 26

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
@randystreat
Susan Wakely ace
Let’s hope that Fern is well behaved.
January 25th, 2026  
