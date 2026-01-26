Previous
Coated by randystreat
Photo 4269

Coated

The sky is blue and the sun is shining. This is the grass in front of my house, so much is still ice covered.
26th January 2026 26th Jan 26

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
1169% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely
January 26th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact