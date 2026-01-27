Sign up
Previous
Photo 4270
Sure are a lot of bubbles in my water
Google says it's because gasses (particularly nitrogen) is released as the water warms to room temperature.
27th January 2026
27th Jan 26
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
5170
photos
102
followers
81
following
1169% complete
View this month »
4263
4264
4265
4266
4267
4268
4269
4270
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
SM-S901U
Taken
27th January 2026 6:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
glass
,
bubbles
GaryW
ace
Interesting! Do you notice any difference in taste?
January 28th, 2026
Corinne C
ace
Interesting fact
January 28th, 2026
