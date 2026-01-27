Previous
Sure are a lot of bubbles in my water by randystreat
Sure are a lot of bubbles in my water

Google says it's because gasses (particularly nitrogen) is released as the water warms to room temperature.
GaryW ace
Interesting! Do you notice any difference in taste?
January 28th, 2026  
Corinne C ace
Interesting fact
January 28th, 2026  
