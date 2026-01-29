Previous
Baby it's cold outside by randystreat
Baby it's cold outside

When the temperatures drop, rhododendron leave, curl up and inward to prevent evaporation of water.
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh wow they almost look really hot at the same time
January 30th, 2026  
