Photo 4275
Oh what a beautiful morning
Not sure of the official tally of snow, but it sure is pretty outside. Thank goodness for working electric (= heat, light, refrigeration, tv, internet) and water.
1st February 2026
1st Feb 26
Kathy
365 daily shots
SM-S901U
1st February 2026 11:11am
tree
snow
shadow
Anne
ace
Something special about virgin snow - before it’s trampled! Lovely seasonal shot Kathy
February 1st, 2026
Renee Salamon
ace
How beautiful, love the focus on the lone tree and its shadow
February 1st, 2026
