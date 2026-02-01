Previous
Oh what a beautiful morning by randystreat
Photo 4275

Oh what a beautiful morning

Not sure of the official tally of snow, but it sure is pretty outside. Thank goodness for working electric (= heat, light, refrigeration, tv, internet) and water.
1st February 2026 1st Feb 26

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
1171% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Anne ace
Something special about virgin snow - before it’s trampled! Lovely seasonal shot Kathy
February 1st, 2026  
Renee Salamon ace
How beautiful, love the focus on the lone tree and its shadow
February 1st, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact