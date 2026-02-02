Tea and cookies

The groundhog saw his shadow. 6 more weeks of winter. Digging into the stash. Bought these for Christmas and never opened them. My friend dislocated her shoulder Thursday night and is staying with me because we can't get her back home due to the ice on her hilly driveway. So I'm preparing meals (yikes!) and snacks in addition to other "compassionate*" caring activities.



*Compassionate seems to be the buzzword here in my area for medical care. Seems one either is or isn't and no facility or group can make a person be that. Hopefully my friend thinks that I am.