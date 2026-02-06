Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4279
Watching my steps
Walked around this "puddle" in a hole in a parking lot this morning. It had a bit more iridescence that this photo shows.
6th February 2026
6th Feb 26
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
5179
photos
102
followers
81
following
1172% complete
View this month »
4272
4273
4274
4275
4276
4277
4278
4279
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
SM-S901U
Taken
6th February 2026 9:58am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ice
,
lines
,
textures
JackieR
ace
Certainly see many textures
February 6th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close