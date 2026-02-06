Previous
Watching my steps by randystreat
Watching my steps

Walked around this "puddle" in a hole in a parking lot this morning. It had a bit more iridescence that this photo shows.
6th February 2026

Kathy

@randystreat
JackieR ace
Certainly see many textures
February 6th, 2026  
