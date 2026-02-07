Previous
Will there be new plants in the spring? by randystreat
Photo 4280

Will there be new plants in the spring?

I liked how the sun was highlighting the flower heads. I crumbled a lot up and dropped them in the soil underneath where they were growing. I wonder if some new plants will germinate from those seeds in the spring.

(The original photo was very edited.)
7th February 2026 7th Feb 26

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
JackieR ace
Very painterly
February 7th, 2026  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely effect with sun highlighting them.
February 7th, 2026  
