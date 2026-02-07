Sign up
Previous
Photo 4280
Will there be new plants in the spring?
I liked how the sun was highlighting the flower heads. I crumbled a lot up and dropped them in the soil underneath where they were growing. I wonder if some new plants will germinate from those seeds in the spring.
(The original photo was very edited.)
7th February 2026
7th Feb 26
2
0
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
5180
photos
102
followers
81
following
1172% complete
View this month »
4273
4274
4275
4276
4277
4278
4279
4280
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T2i
Taken
7th February 2026 3:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunlight
,
seeds
,
winterblues
,
flowerheads
JackieR
ace
Very painterly
February 7th, 2026
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely effect with sun highlighting them.
February 7th, 2026
