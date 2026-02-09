Previous
Yarn Coil spiral by randystreat
Photo 4281

Yarn Coil spiral

A bit wonky, but still a spiral. Many thanks to @annied for her monthly list of prompts. So helpful.
9th February 2026 9th Feb 26

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
Margaret Brown ace
A lovely piece of work!

A lovely piece of work!
February 9th, 2026  
